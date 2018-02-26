Rajasthan: Gandhi Nagar railway station operated by all-women staff

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Gandhi Nagar railway station in Rajasthan's Jaipur has emerged as the state's first station to be functioned by women staff.

The working staff in the station comprises of women starting from operation to booking of tickets.

The Gandhinagar Railway station that is situated on the Jaipur-Delhi rail route will be reportedly handled by at least 40 women. The station has a daily footfall of more than 7,000 passengers and more than 50 train passes through it.

The members of staff in the station said that it is a new experience and it will be successful.

"This is a good step for Rajasthan. It would have been even better had this been started earlier. We are working in shifts. Booking and ticket cancellation continue even at night and being handled by women," said Santosh Saini, member of the staff. "We have been given a great opportunity. We will make most of it and prove our efficiency," said Kavita Chaturvedi, another staff. (ANI)