Rajasthan government waives farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The newly-formed Congress-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday waived farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh. The Ashok Gehlot-led state government will bear a burden of Rs 18,000 crore.

This comes a day after the BJP-led government in Assam waived the farm loan worth Rs. 600 crore in Assam.

Earlier this week, similar decisions were taken by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the Chief Ministers of respective states, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel announced farm loan waivers soon after taking charge.

The Congress party has been cornering the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over agrarian crisis while accusing it of overlooking the farmers' distress. On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until all farms loans are waived. "We will not let Prime Minister Modi sleep till he waives loans of farmers, all opposition parties will unitedly demand this. Till now, Prime Minister has not waived a single rupee of farmers," the Gandhi scion had said. (ANI)