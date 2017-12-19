Rajasthan HC orders doctors to come back on duty soon

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday ordered all government doctors to come back on duty immediately, as healthcare services were being affected in the entire state.

The doctors went on strike alleging 'suppressive action' by the state government.

The High Court also directed the state government not to arrest doctors who come back on duty.

The Vasundhara Raje-led state government had earlier carried out 'preventive arrests' of doctors.

An agreement between the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors' Association (ARISDA) and the state government was earlier signed following the strike in November, but that proved to be in vain.

ARISDA then announced they would go on strike from December 18 again. But, the state government invoked the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) to prevent doctors from going on strike. The police had arrested 55 doctors till late Saturday evening.