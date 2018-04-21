Rajasthan HC tightens security ahead of Asaram rape case verdict

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court has beefed up security arrangements to ward off any untoward incident during the pronouncement of judgment in Asaram Bapu rape case, said Jodhpur Police on Saturday.

The judgement in the case will be pronounced inside Jodhpur Central Jail on April 25.

The police further said that Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed in Jodhpur till April 30.

"Rajasthan High Court made arrangements for judgement in Asaram rape case to be pronounced inside Jodhpur Central Jail on April 25. Section 144 of CRPC will be imposed in Jodhpur till April 30.We appeal to the public to follow the order. More than four people can't assemble in public," police said.

On April 17, the court had decided to pronounce the verdict against self-styled godman in the rape case in Jodhpur Central Jail to avoid any law and order situation in the state. The police had earlier filed a petition in the high court stating that Rajasthan may witness Panchkula-like violence, which broke out after the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court on April 7 completed its hearing in the rape case against Asaram. Asaram, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. (ANI)