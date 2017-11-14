Rajasthan Home Minister confirms arrest of eight accused for vandalising mall

[India], November 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of eight accused, who vandalised a mall in Kota over the screening of Padmavati and said in a democracy, 'everyone has right to protest'.

Speaking to ANI, Kataria said "In a democracy everyone has right to protest. If they protest democratically, no one will have an objection. If they take law in their hands, then they will be punishable under law. I have been told that eight people have been arrested."

Earlier in the day, Karni Sena members vandalised Aakash Mall in Rajasthan's Kota in protest against showing the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy film 'Padmavati'. The members barged into the mall, which also houses a multi-screen cinema hall, and smashed the glass windows. The ticket counter of the movie hall was also damaged. This period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. (ANI)