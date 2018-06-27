Rajasthan labour dept directs employees to wear 'trouser and shirt'

[India], June 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan Labour Department on Wednesday issued an order for its employees to wear 'trousers and shirt' while on duty, instead of jeans and T-shirts.

A letter issued by the Labour Commissioner on June 21 stated that few employees wear inappropriate clothes, which are indecent and against the dignity of the office.

"Often it is seen that the officials/personnel come wearing jeans and T-shirt or other dress that does not look proper and is against the dignity of the office. It is expected that all the officials/personnel come to the office wearing trousers and shirt which is more appropriate," the press note issued by labour department commissioner Giriraj Singh Kushwaha read.

The labour commissioner has directed the employees of the department to wear only pants/ trousers and shirts during office hours. On a related note, a similar decision came up in the past, wherein members of the education department and teaching staff were asked to introduce uniforms in colleges, which drew heavy criticism. (ANI)