Rajasthan: Male Nurse botches delivery, split baby in half, leaves head in womb

A shocking dereliction of duty has come to light from a hospital in Ramgarh district of Rajasthan. A male nurse working at a government medical centre has 'decapitated a baby while pulling too hard during a difficult birth'.

The mother is said to be battling for her life after the unfortunate incident.

During the time of the delivery, the nurse pulled the foetus so carelessly that it resulted in splitting the body of the baby into two parts.

After the incident, the nurse along a colleague deposited the lower part of the foetus in the centre's mortuary and asked the family of the victim to take her to Jaisalmer for further treatment.

Another mistake, that the Ramgarh health centre committed was lying to the gynaecologist at Jodhpur Umaid hospital that they have finished the delivery. The Ramgarh's hospital staff left the placenta in the womb. Later, a team of doctors headed by Dr Ravindra Sankhla operated the victim again and found that the foetus' head is in the womb. The doctors then informed the victim's kin about the incident. Woman's husband has lodged a complaint against the Ramgarh hospital staff but the police is yet to arrest them.