Rajasthan: Man arrested for offering free laptops, solar panels under PM Modi's name

[India], June 2 (ANI): An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur post-graduate man was arrested from Nagaur, Rajasthan for offering free laptops and solar panels under fake schemes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The central government is taking action against all the fraud websites that have been made to cheat people.

In this regard, the government identified two websites - one offering free laptops to two crore people under the 'Make in India' initiative, while the other offering free solar panels to people. On both the websites, the viewers have been asked to fill forms to avail benefit.

In connection with this, a case was registered on May 30 under Section 66 D of IT Act. During the investigation, the accused, who created the website, was identified on the basis of technical investigation and his location was zeroed into VPO Pundlota, Degana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. A team of CyPAD later reached Pundlota, Nagaur and apprehended the accused Rakesh Jangid. The accused is an IIT Kanpur post-graduate of 2019 batch and had created the website along with his cousin brother to earn web advertising revenue from increased website traffic. The relevant devices of the accused have been seized. Further investigation is the case is currently underway. (ANI)