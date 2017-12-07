Rajasthan man burnt to death, cops investigate after video goes viral

Jaipur: A half-charred body of Muslim man was found in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Wednesday. A video that went viral on social media showed the man being hacked to death and burnt alive allegedly for committing 'love jihad'.





Police officials have identified the body as that of Mohammen Afrazul, a 48-year-old labourer hailing from Malda in West Bengal. The half-charred body of Afrazul was found at around 1 pm on Wednesday.





The video is just too horrible .. but this is the killer #rajasthan #hatecrime #horror pic.twitter.com/U5I9EcPhPb — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) December 7, 2017

Several teams of the police are on a lookout for the suspect, a resident of Rajsamund. The suspect was also seen making inflammatory and communal statements in the video.

Additional Director-General of Police (Crime), Pankaj Kumar Singh said that a two-wheeler belonging to Afrazul was found at the crime spot. Police has also deployed additional forces in the district to maintain law and order. A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearing of evidence) of the IPC has been registered.

Another man, seen in the video and suspected to the attacker, has been identified as Shambhulal Regar. In the video, Shambhulal is seen attacking the man with an agricultural equipment, then pouring kerosene on his body and setting it ablaze.