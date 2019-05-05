Rajasthan man returns home after spending 6 yrs in Pak jail

[India], May 5 (ANI): A man returned to his home in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Sunday after spending almost six years in a jail in Karachi, Pakistan.

Jugraj Bheel, returned to his home in Jakhmund Ramapuria village of Bundi district six years after he mistakingly crossed the international border along with Pakistan.

Around six years ago, he got lost in a jungle bordering Pakistan and was arrested after he crossed the international border. Jugraj had gone to offer prayers at Ramdevra in the jungle where he lost his way and inadvertently crossed the border with Pakistan.

Since early June last year, there was no information about his whereabouts. The locals have been out on a campaign demanding the central government to ensure his release. Social activists Dharmesh Yadav, who accompanied his brother Babulal Bheel to receive him at Bagha border, said that the man was not uttering a single word when he returned the country. "We are witnessing considerable improvement in Jugraj's condition in the last two days. He was not even uttering a word two days ago. He could only identify his brother when we went to Bagha border to receive him," he said. He said, "We have been demanding the return of Jugraj Bheel. It is the blessings of God that Jugraj has been returned safely." (ANI)