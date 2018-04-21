Rajasthan: Medicines tested on humans instead of animals

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): A foreign-based pharma company allegedly tested their medicines on humans instead of animals, leaving labourers ill in Rajasthan's Bidasar.

The victims were admitted to the Jalpani Hospital in Churu district.

It is reported that the company lured the labourers for money and offered them Rs 500 per day for serving people.

A victim told ANI, "We came here on April 18 and it's been three days. They offered us money so we came here. 16 out of 21 people are suffering from it and are admitted to the hospital."

"After having the medicine, we felt sleepy," said another victim. Meanwhile, taking note of the issue, Rajasthan Health Minister, Kali Charan Saraf, said they will look into the problem. "We have assigned officials to the case and will look into it," he said. (ANI)