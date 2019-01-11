Rajasthan minister rebukes cop over bribery complaint

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Rajasthan's Youth affairs and sports Minister Ashok Chandna on Thursday rebuked a police personnel here, following complaints of illegal collection of money against him.

Giving him a stern warning of getting him removed from the job, Chandna said, "Were you extorting money from people while sitting at the toll? I will get your removed from the police and get you a job at the toll. These 100-100 rupees that you take from the poor people, the day I come to know of any illegal extortion from the people, your job will be gone. Your life will be in trouble because of a petty amount. This is my last warning to you."

Villagers had accused the cop of collecting money from them at the toll. (ANI)