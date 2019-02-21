Rajasthan minister thrashes employee; angry staff stage protest

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Members of the Rajasthan State Electricity Board (RSEB) staged a protest here alleging that state minister Ashok Chandna slapped and verbally abused their Executive Engineer JP Meena.

Chandna, allegedly lost his cool after he came to know that a suspended member was reinstated in Hindoli town. When JP Meena tried to explain the minister, he allegedly assaulted Meena.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "Minister (Ashok Chandana) came and asked why I reinstated a staffer he had asked to suspend. He verbally abused and slapped me. He also held my collar. When I tried to explain to him he said only his orders will be followed in Hindoli. We demand justice. We have filed police complaint, they must take action."

Chandna holds the portfolio of sports, youth affairs, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, transport and Sainik welfare in the Congress-led Rajasthan government. (ANI)