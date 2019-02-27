Rajasthan: Mirage Singh Rathore: Parents name baby born on day of IAF strike

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): A newborn baby in Rajasthan's Ajmer region has been named after the Mirage 2000 fighter jets used by the Indian Air Force in Tuesday's air strikes against Pakistan-based terror camps.

The baby boy has been christened Mirage Singh Rathore and his father said he hoped that he will join the security forces when he grows up.

Speaking to ANI Sharavan Singh Rathore, the father said: "In order to commemorate and keep the success of the Mirage air strikes alive, we have named our baby name as Mirage Singh Rathore. We hope he will join the security forces when he grows up."

After nearly 48 years, the Indian Air Force has sent a retorting response to the country that whichever country uses the language of war will get a similar response from New India." Mirage's uncle, the elder brother of Sharavan Singh and an Air Force officer, said: "Yesterday I received news of two good developments. One was India's attack on Pakistani territory and the other was the birth of my younger brother's son. We have named him Mirage Singh Rathore, in memory of this big victory." Whether he will love it or not, the baby will surely have an interesting tale to tell about his name. In the wee hours of Tuesday, 12 Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter entered Pakistani airspace and dropped 1,000-kg laser-guided bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps across the Line of Control. The Mirage-2000 is the same aircraft that helped India win the Kargil war. At 3:30 am on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, destroying control rooms of JeM and some other infrastructure. The French company Dassault Aviation manufactured Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jets attacked Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout in Balakot with 1,000-kg laser-guided bombs. Despite India having several new-age fighter jets like the Sukhoi and MiG 29, it was again the Mirage-2000 jet which has proved that it is India's most versatile and deadliest aircraft. Besides the Jaguar, the Mirage-2000 is the only other IAF plane capable of delivering nuclear bombs.It is worth mentioning that Mirage had played a decisive role in the Kargil war, which was an armed conflict between India and Pakistanheld from May to July 1999. (ANI)