Rajasthan: Miscreants arrested for shooting at villagers using BJP vehicle

[India] Apr 10 (ANI): Two out of five miscreants were arrested on Monday for opening fire at villagers using a stolen vehicle of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer in Rajasthan's Baran district on Monday.

"Five miscreants allegedly open fire on villagers. Two have been arrested. We have seized their weapons. Further investigation is underway," said SHO, Baran Sadar Police station, Ashish Bhargav.

The car which was used by the miscreants has a BJP number plate.

Currently, further investigation is underway.(ANI)