Rajasthan, MP Govts move SC against 'Padmaavat' release

[India], Jan. 22 (ANI): The Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Governments on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification in its earlier order to lift a ban on the controversial flick 'Padmaavat' in four states.

The apex court will hear the matter on January 23.

The top court last week set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmaavat.

Earlier, the apex court refused to entertain a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma who claimed that the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to 'Padmaavat' was illegal.

The flick has run into trouble time and again, as members of several Rajput factions have accused the director of the film, Bhansali of distorting history. Meanwhile, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'. (ANI)