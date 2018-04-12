Rajasthan: One dead, six ill after consuming mid-day meal

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): At least one child died and six others fell ill allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal here in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place in Nimbaheda sub-section here, where seven members of a family were admitted to the hospital for suspected food poisoning allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal.

The women in the family, who prepare mid-day meals at a school in Guda Khera village here, reportedly brought home the remaining food for the family. Soon after consuming the meal, Rajmal, the husband of one of the women, complained of uneasiness and vomiting. While he initially ignored the discomfort, his health, along with that of six children, began to severely deteriorate and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Once brought to the hospital, Rajmal's son Bhavesh passed away, while the former and five other children were admitted for immediate examination. Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Govardhan Lal Jat, who was present at the hospital, stated that an investigation in the matter was underway. The medical examination of the patients is being conducted by the Chief Medical Officer.(ANI)