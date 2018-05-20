Rajasthan: Over 40 people hospitalised due to food poisoning

[India], May 20 (ANI): Over 40 people, including children, have been admitted to a hospital due to food poisoning after they ate 'pakodas' (a snack) in Rajasthan's Sirohi city.

The incident took place on Friday, wherein the victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They are said to be in a stable condition now.

"We have more than 40 patients, including children, here. We are taking care and providing appropriate medications to them. They are showing improvements," said Dr. ML Hindola, District Hospital in-charge. (ANI)