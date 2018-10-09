Rajasthan: Permission for Rahul's rally in Bharatpur granted

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Bharatpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagdish Arya who had denied permission for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally in the city, has granted permission for the same.

The rally is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, SDM Arya had directed the Congress party to procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owner of the rally ground near Bayana.

The Congress president is scheduled to tour Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts. The three districts have 16 assembly seats, of which a majority are with the BJP.

Last week, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot had informed that the Congress president will visit a number of assembly constituencies as part of his two-day tour to the poll-bound state. Rajasthan is slated to go for polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11. (ANI)