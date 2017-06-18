Rajasthan Police busts cricket betting racket

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Sunday busted cricket betting racket that was taking place across the state during the Champions Trophy Final match that was played between India and Pakistan.

During the operation in Jhalawar city, the Kotwali Police arrested a Congress councilor named Mahfouz Alam alias Bunty and his five companions and recovered around Rs 17 lakh, eight mobile phones recovered from them.

Similarly tow bookies were also arrested in Jhunjhunu by the Nawalgarh Police for placing bet during the cricket match and recovered seven mobile phones, one laptop and an LED screen television.

Accused Atul and Pandey, were arrested for placing bet worth Rs. 15 lakhs, the police said.(ANI)