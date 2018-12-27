Rajasthan: Portfolios allocated, Gehlot keeps Finance, Home; Pilot gets PWD, RD

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kept nine departments with himself including Finance, Excise, Home, and Legal, while Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has got Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development (RD), Statistics, and Science and Technology, Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Governor Kalyan Singh, on the recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot, on Wednesday night allocated to the Council of Ministers, comprising 13 Cabinet ministers and 10 Ministers of State. The 23 newly inducted ministers including one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) took oath at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Among the Cabinet ministers, BD Kalla has been allocated four departments including Power, while Shanti Kumar Dhariwal will look after the responsibilities of Parliamentary Affairs along with two other portfolios. Parsadi Lal Meena is the in-charge of Industries including one more department, while Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal has been given the responsibility of Disaster Management and Relief Department, and Social Justice and Empowerment Department. Lal Chand Kataria has got Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments while Raghu Sharma has been given the charge of Health Department among others. Among Ministers of State, Govind Singh Dotasara will look after Primary and Middle Education Department (independent charge) besides Tourism, and Devsthan Department while Mamta Bhupesh has been given the charge of four portfolios including Waqf Board, and Women and Child Development (Independent charge). RLD's Subhash Garg has been assigned six portfolios including Technical Education and Department of Information and Public Relations. In Rajasthan where the Assembly poll was held in 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13. (ANI)