Rajasthan quota agitation: Jat leader wants assurance from Govt. 'in writing'

[India], June 23 (ANI): After Jat protestors in Rajasthan blocked railway tracks seeking OBC quota reservation for the community belonging to Dholpur and Bharatpur districts, Jat leader Vishvendra Singh on Friday stated that if government was willing to provide reservation, it should be given in writing.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "If government is really willing to provide reservation to Jats in OBC, it should come to Bharatpur and give people in writing when it will be implemented,"adding, "Jats in Bharatpur and Dholpur have been demanding reservation since August 2015, but the demand has not been fulfilled yet."

Earlier in the day, the rail services along the Alwar-Mathura route in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan were affected after Jat protestors blocked the railway tracks seeking OBC quota reservation for the community belonging to Dholpur and Bharatpur districts. Meanwhile, the Agra-Bandikui rail route has also been hit. The protestors have blocked portions of the national highways connecting Bharatpur to Mathura, Agra and Jaipur. They are also staging blockade on state highways at Kanjoli Line, Kumher, Deeg, Bedham, Pasta, Rarah and Delhi road in Kaman. Earlier in the day, Convenor of Bharatpur-Dholpur Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Nem Singh, who is leading the blockade of railway track at Bahaj said, "The Government should give the timeline for issuing a notification of the OBC quota; only then will we hold discussions with panch patels on lifting the blockade." On Thursday, the OBC commission had submitted its report to Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The district administration is trying to convince the protestors to lift the blockade. (ANI)