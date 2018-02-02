Rajasthan REET 2018 admit cards released; know how to download

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2017. Candidates who had applied for the examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website - reetbser.com.
REET is an eligibility examination for teachers in the state of Rajasthan for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As per news reports, REET 2018 was held on February 11, 2018 and approximately 9.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the tests.
All those who had applied for the test are required to download the admit cards without which they are not eligible to appear for the examinations.
How to check and download REET 2018 admit cards
1. Visit the official website of REET - www.reetbser.com
2. Click on the link 'REET 2018 Admit Card' on the homepage.
3. A pop-up will apear. Now enter the required details.
4. Candidates can then download the card and take a printout for reference.