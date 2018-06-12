Rajasthan: Sermons by saints to be part of schools' co-curricular activities

[India], Jun 12 (ANI): School students across Rajasthan will now have to listen to sermons of saints every month.

A release from the Secondary Education Director, said that a session in the regard will be held on the third Saturday of every month.

The release added that more activities will be held in addition to the children listening to the sermons of saints.

On the first Saturday of the month, biographies of well-renowned persons will be read out to the students. On the second Saturday, stories on inspiration and moral values will be read out.

Further, on fourth Saturday, a quiz programme will be held. On the fifth Saturday, plays on moral values will be enacted, while on the sixth Saturday, students will be made to sing patriotic songs. The release further stated that the above directions have to be made mandatory in all government, non-governmental, CBSE affiliated schools, residential schools, specialised training camps and teaching training schools. (ANI)