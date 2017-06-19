Rajasthan: Silver coins dating back to year 1904-1919 found in Bhusawar

[India], June 19 (ANI): Silver coins dating back to year 1904-1919 were found near banks of the Banganga river in Bharatpur's Bhusawar.

On getting information, the locals rushed to the spot to collect the coins.

Earlier on May 18, few 19th century silver coins were found during digging of a plot in village Kavtara in Jalore's Bheenmal sub-division in Jodhpur.

Labourers working on the plot decamped with some of these coins. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and seized the remaining coins and began a hunt for the labourers to recover the remaining coins. (ANI)