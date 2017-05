[India], May 30 (ANI): As many as six Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel were injured in an accidental mortar blast that took place on Tuesday morning in the field firing range here.

A 51 mm mortar bomb accidentally exploded at the field firing range, injuring six.

Two are critically injured and have been airlifted to Jodhpur.

The other injured have been taken to Ramgarh for medical aid.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)