Rajasthan: Swine flu claims 127 lives so far this year

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Swine flu has claimed the lives of 127 people in Rajasthan so far this year.

56 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 3,564 in 49 days.

Amongst the fresh cases, Jaipur witnessed the highest number of 18 patients, followed by Udaipur where nine people were tested positive.

Six cases have been reported in Kota and five in Hanumangarh. Four positive cases of swine flu were reported from Baran and three cases have been reported from Jhunjhunu.

Two cases each were reported from Bikaner and Dausa. One case each was reported from Ajmer, Tonk, Churu, Alwar, Sikar, Pali, and Dungarpur. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)