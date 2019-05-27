  1. Sify.com
Rajasthan: Woman abducted, gang-raped by 6 men

Last Updated: Mon, May 27, 2019 13:15 hrs

[India], May 27 (ANI): A married woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by six people at various locations in Rajasthan, police said.

A case was registered one month ago regarding the abduction of the victim.

"Her tea was spiked and then she was taken away on a motorcycle and was allegedly gang-raped, at multiple locations. We have registered a case against six people. Out of them, we have arrested three people on Sunday," said Dinesh Jiwanani, Landanu Police station in-charge.

The police are searching for the remaining three culprits. (ANI)



