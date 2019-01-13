Rajasthan: Woman alleges forced conversion

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): A woman from the district has alleged of being blackmailed and converted to Islam after signing a fake marriage certificate.

The lady hailing from Barmer has filed a complaint alleging that she was blackmailed and taken by a man to Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, nine months ago.

The victim also claimed that she was made to sign fake marriage documents and was being sent to Dubai.

Recalling her ordeal, the victim said, "I was made to sign a blank paper, which later became a marriage document. I was forced to accept Islam and beaten up when refused. They planned to send me to Dubai. When I got chance I booked a ticket to home."

Speaking about the case, Barmer's Superintendent of Police, Rashi Dogra said, "Officer has to go to Jammu and Kashmir, so the investigation is taking time. She will get justice". The victim also alleged that the police is yet to record her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and demanded protection. (ANI)