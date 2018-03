[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): A woman allegedly threw acid on her former husband with the help of her present spouse here on Friday.

The incident took place when the accused's former husband, Bhim Singh Rajput, was on his way to court for hearing in post-divorce maintenance case in Jhunjhunu city of Rajasthan.

The locals took Rajput to the nearby hospital for the treatment.

According to the police, both the accused are still absconding and a case has been registered. (ANI)