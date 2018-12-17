Rajasthan's oath-taking ceremony will signify opposition unity: Sachin Pilot

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister designate Sachin Pilot on Monday emphasised on the gathering of opposition leaders in the state capital for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government and asserted that it will offer a glimpse of the 'future of politics' in India.

Speaking to media ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Pilot said, "Even non-Congress parties now want to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. It is not only going to be an oath-taking ceremony but it will also give a glimpse of the future of politics in this country. This is an indication of how the politics will turn in upcoming times."

He also reiterated his commitment towards farmers and youth. "Today marks the beginning of a new era. It is a big day for the state and its people. Public and voters have bestowed their faith in Congress and our work will start from today itself. This is an important day for the present and future of Rajasthan. Our priority is farmers and youth. Soon after the oath-taking ceremony, the cabinet formation will take place and the government will start working," he said. He also took a dig at central government, while asserting that Congress will start strengthening itself further for the General Assembly elections. "Keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections, we need to further strengthen the Congress party. The non-BJP front is becoming stronger. The oath-taking ceremony will also be a testimony of opposition unity. BJP government is weakening the democratic institution and people want this trend to be stopped and changed," he said. On December 11, the Congress bagged as many as 99 seats out in the 200-member assembly. The party's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to win one seat to get the magical 100-mark required to form the government. While rival BJP declined drastically from 163 to 73 seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party managed to bag six seats and had also offered support to the Congress. The remaining 20 seats were won by independent candidates. (ANI)