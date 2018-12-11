Raje concedes defeat in Rajasthan

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday congratulated the Congress party for their success in the state assembly elections while conceding defeat for the BJP.

Addressing media persons, Raje said, "I congratulate the Congress party for their victory. I accept the public's decision. I am proud of the development work undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party in these five years. I hope the Congress party takes forward development and pro-people policies of the BJP."

"I am thankful to all those people who treated us like family and supported us. I would also like to thank every worker of the BJP because they worked very hard in these elections. I would also thank the Prime Minister, our national president, our leadership at the Centre, our state chief who supported and guided us," Raje said. Raje was evasive on questions pertaining to the reasons for her party's defeat in the state, saying, "Now done. That is it!" According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress has bagged 88 seats and is leading on another 11 seats. The BJP has emerged victorious on 72 seats and is leading on one constituency. (ANI)