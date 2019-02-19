Rajeev Kumar posted as ADG, IGP of West Bengal CID; Anuj Kumar named Kolkata Police Commissioner 

[India] (ANI): Rajeev Kumar, who was serving as Kolkata Police Commissioner since 2016, on Tuesday was named the new ADG & IGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) West Bengal.

Anuj Sharma will replace Kumar as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The development comes over a week after Kumar was questioned by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha chit fund scam in Shillong.

The former Kolkata top cop is accused of allegedly withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases.

Earlier in the month, the CBI had attempted to arrest Kumar as per directions issued by the additional CBI director Nageswara Rao. However, CBI officials were detained by the Kolkata police outside Kumar's residence. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had observed a three-day dharna as a mark of protest against the CBI's attempt to arrest Kumar. (ANI)