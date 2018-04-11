Rajesh Ranjan appointed DG CISF

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): Rajesh Ranjan, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He is at present Special Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry, Ranjan has been appointed as the chief of the CISF till November 30, 2020 that is the date of his superannuation.

The post was vacant after OP Singh took over as Director General (DG) of the Uttar Pradesh Police in January this year.

The CISF provides security to various government installations including the airports of the country. (ANI)