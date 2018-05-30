Rajinikanth blames anti-social elements for Sterlite protest

Thoothukudi: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday held anti-social elements responsible for Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

Rajinikanth further added that if such protests continue to happen, Tamil Nadu will be turned into a cemetery.

"The entire problem started after anti-social elements attacked police and burned down collector's office, as a result, peaceful protesters were killed. If you undertake protest for each and every thing, Tamil Nadu will be turned into a cemetery," Rajinikanth told media here.



Don't expect a 'Karikaalan' from real life Rajinikanth. On #Tuticorin firing he thinks the "anti socials" in the protest started the issue by beating police. Clearly he is not with 'Makkal' and also said if protest like this happen everywhere TN will become an anarchy.#Kaala pic.twitter.com/PLgyH7jEI3 — Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) May 30, 2018 One Twitter user posted: Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also met those injured during protests at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TMCH). Earlier in the day, the actor announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims killed in the protest. On May 22, 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the police firing during the protest against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite copper mining Industries in Thoothukudi. The people were protesting against the construction of the copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment.