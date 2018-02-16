Rajinikanth disappointed with Cauvery verdict

[Tamil Nadu] [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Friday said he is disappointed with the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"Cauvery verdict is disappointing as it will further affect the livelihood of farmers," Rajinikanth said.

The superstar also said: "The Tamil Nadu Government should take steps to file a review petition."

The apex court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute on Friday increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu.

Cauvery originates in Karnataka's Kodagu district, flows into Tamil Nadu, and reaches the Bay of Bengal at Poompuhar. The Tamil Nadu government in 2016 sought the apex court's intervention, saying there was a deficit of 50.0052 TMC ft. of water released from Karnataka's reservoirs, with respect to the minimum limit prescribed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. (ANI)