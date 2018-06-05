Rajinikanth expects smooth opening for 'Kaala'

[India] Jun 5(ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth said he was positive that his upcoming film, Kaala, would not face any issues in Karnataka.

This statement comes after a ban was imposed on the release of the film in the state, amid the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu.

"I don't think Kaala will face any issues in Karnataka. Not just Tamil people in Karnataka, but people who speak other languages also wish to watch the movie. I believe Karnataka government will provide adequate protection to theatres and audience," Rajnikanth told media on Monday.

Last week, media reports said pro-Kannada outfits sought a ban on the release of the superstar's film in Karnataka as the Cauvery water dispute remained unresolved. Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water to the state as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict. Noted actor Prakash Raj on Monday came out in support of the film, and said those who are against Rajinikanth must simply refrain from watching the film rather than asking for a ban on its release. He further claimed that the decision to not release Kaala was taken by distributors and exhibitors, and not the Karnataka Film Chamber. "The Karnataka Film Chamber has given a statement that they have not asked for a ban. The distributors and exhibitors, seeing the pressure, have voluntarily decided to not create tension by releasing 'Kaala'. The onus is now on the state and central government," the 53-year-old told ANI. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajnikanth's son-in-law, Dhanush, the movie is slated to release on June 7. (ANI)