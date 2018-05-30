Rajinikanth gives ex-gratia to Thoothukudi victims' family

[India], May 30 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims, who died during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

Earlier today, the actor-turned politician visited general hospital in Thoothukudi to meet the people, who got injured during the protest.

"This has happened because of the negligence of Intelligence. This incident shows the carelessness of the government," Rajinikanth told reporters here.

"I don't want to comment more on it, but the government needs to be careful as the people are watching. It was a huge mistake and a big lesson. I announce Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims, who died in the protest," he added. On May 22, at least 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the police firing during a protest against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite copper mining Industries in Thoothukudi. The people were protesting against the construction of the copper plant, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. (ANI)