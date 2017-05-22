Rajinikanth is welcome to meet PM Modi if he wishes to: Venkaiah Naidu

Bengaluru: There is no problem if Tamil superstar Rajinikanth wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.





"Rajnikanth is a great actor. Modi is a great leader. There is no problem if he (Rajnikanth) wants to meet the Prime Minister," Naidu told reporters at a campus event here.





Naidu's observation came in light of the 67-year-old megastar's hints of entering politics soon at a meeting with his ardent fans in Chennai on Friday.



"I am not aware of any possible meeting between Rajinikanth and Modi," said Naidu after unveiling the statue of prominent industrialist and philanthropist M. S. Ramaiah, who founded the Gokula Education Foundation in the city during the early 1960s.

Naidu said the central government, however, wanted factionalism in the ruling AIADMK to end to fulfil the promises late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa made to the state's people.