Rajinikanth offers prayers at Uttarakhand ashram

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Rajinikanth continues his annual spiritual pilgrimage as he reached an ashram in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The actor was seen offering prayers at Swami Dayanand ashram on Wednesday.

The actor till now has refused to answer any questions about politics, stating that he has not become a full-fledged politician yet.

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth had announced that he would be entering active politics and contesting all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

He has not yet announced his party's name. (ANI)