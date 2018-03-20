Rajinikanth rebuffs reports of connection with BJP

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday rebuffed the reports of being backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that his only source of support is God and the people.

Interacting with the media, the superstar said that he is not supported by any political party.

"There have been reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is supporting me, but I say that God is behind me and after that, I have the support of the people. No matter how many times you ask me this question, my answer will remain the same," he said.

Rajinikanth further condemned the vandalisation of Periyar's statue, terming it as a 'barbaric act'. Speaking on the controversy of Rama Rajya Rath Yatra, he said, "Tamil Nadu is a secular state, I have full confidence that Police will maintain communal harmony." Earlier this year, Rajinikanth had announced that he would be entering active politics and contesting all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021. However, he has not yet announced his party's name. (ANI)