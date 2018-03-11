Rajinikanth refuses to talk politics on pilgrimage in Himachal

[Himachal Pradesh], Mar. 11 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who is on an annual spiritual pilgrimage to the Himalayas, refused to talk about politics when he was queried about his party, which is yet to be named.

"I am on a pilgrimage here. It (the visit) is excellent, so divine and different from routine. I do not want to talk politics here," the superstar told ANI here.

Rajinikanth was on Saturday spotted at 'Mahavtar Baba Ashram' meditation centre in the remote village of Kandabari.

The actor, who is on a "private visit" to the state, had earlier this year announced to launch a political party and contest all 234 assembly constituencies in 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. The politician arrived at the Kangra airport on Saturday and expected to stay here for at least 10 days. (ANI)