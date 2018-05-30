Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' may not release in Karnataka

[India], May 30(ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth's upcoming gangster movie 'Kaala' may not hit theaters in Karnataka after the Confederation of Pro-Kannada Organisations pleaded so in the wake of superstar's demand to release Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water to the state as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

The superstar was invited by the Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to discuss the conditions of reservoirs, where water is not sufficient.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajnikanth's son-in-law, Dhanush, the movie is slated to release on June 7. (ANI)