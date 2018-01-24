Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC issues notice to CBI

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a plea filed by A. G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Alleging a larger conspiracy in the matter, the plea filed by Perarivalan sought a probe in the case.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court yesterday gave the Centre three months to consider the letter by Tamil Nadu government to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The letter was written on March 2, 2016, seeking the Centre's nod for the decision to release the convicts. Perarivalan is serving life imprisonment, along with Murugan and Santhan, the other two convicts in the same case. He was arrested on June 11, 1991, from Periyar Thidal, Chennai by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. Perarivalan, who was earlier given death penalty, was finally commuted to life term imprisonment after the Supreme Court's verdict on February 18, 2014. (ANI)