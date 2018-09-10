Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Congress corners BJP over TN recommendation

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Congress on Monday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking if they would, with the help of their All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) friends, release "terrorists" who killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Will BJP now with help of friend AIADMK and their appointed governor release terrorists who murdered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and others along with him?"

The comment comes a day after the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. All the seven convicts - Nalini, Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran are serving life terms and had been in jail for the last 27 years. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber, during an election rally in Sriperumbudur. (ANI)