Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Guv will reject TN Govt recommendation, says Swamy

[India], Sept 09 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit would reject the state government's recommendation to release all seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "It's a recommendation only, not binding on Tamil Nadu Governor. He has the sole discretion. I am sure he'll go through the record. Given his scholarly habit, he'll reject the recommendation."

Earlier today, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, D. Jayakumar, said that the decision for the recommendation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit was made in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The decision comes days after the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to seek redressal and direction from the Governor for its demand to release the convicts in the case. All the seven convicts - Nalini, Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran are serving life terms and had been in jail for the last 27 years. (ANI)