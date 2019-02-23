Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Palaniswami asked to release all 7 convicts at an early date

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Nalini Sriharan, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealing for an early release of all the seven life convicts in the case.

Sriharan, who is currently on a hunger strike in the prison, asked Palaniswami to use the current political opportunity to release her and six others, who have been in the prison for more than 27 years. She said that this is their only last hope to live their life.

“Because of recent political development, we have become more confident that the Chief Minister will take every effort to convince the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Banwarilal Purohit) about the desirability of our early release from prison. This is our last hope and our life is absolutely in the hands of the Chief Minister,” Sriharan wrote in the letter. The state Cabinet on September 9 last year recommended the Governor of Tamil Nadu to release the seven convicts by exercising Article 161 of the Constitution. However, the Governor has not made any decision on the recommendation of the state Cabinet so far. Nalini is on hunger strike seeking a decision by the Governor soon. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack left 14 others killed whose relatives have been opposing the release of convicts. (ANI)