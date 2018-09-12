Rajiv Gandhi assassination: TN Cabinet decision represents people's aspiration

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday said that the state cabinet's decision to recommend the release all the seven convicts in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case represents the aspirations of the people.

Addressing the media, Jayakumar said, "The decision of Cabinet represents aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu so we definitely believe that government will take a good decision in coming days."

On September 9, Tamil Nadu Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the case to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

All the seven convicts - Nalini, Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran are serving life terms and had been in jail for the last 27 years. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber, during an election rally in Sriperumbudur. (ANI)