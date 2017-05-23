'Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award' bestowed upon Arun Muchhala

[India], May 23 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award Foundation presented 'Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award' in the category - Philanthropy and Entrepreneur to Arun Muchhala, Chairman of ArunMuchhala Group on Sunday 21st May 2017 at The Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.

The award was presented by M.S. Bitta, chairman- All India Anti-Terrorists Front, Dr. Mazin Al Masoudi -In Charge of Arab League State Mission, Senior Leader Smt. Asha Kumari, GajendraRajukhedi -Ex-MP, Subodh Kant Sahaye -MP and Jagdish Sharma -MP.

ArunMuchhala Group has wide interest in the field of entertainment, hospitality, education and real estate.

In the field of entertainment, the group is well-known as creators of the 6- times Limca Book of Records winner, Suraj Water Park, which is situated at Godbunder Road, Thane. In addition, the group has three additional entertainment parks in the state of Gujarat. Suraj Fun World and Suraj Cineplex are situated at Junagadh.

Rajkot Fun World is situated at Rajkot. Gujarat Fun World & SQ Water Park are located at Baroda. Chandan Multiplex situated in Baroda is one of the biggest multiplex of Gujarat.

In the field of hospitality, ArunMuchhala Group has recently set up four star hotel "BykeSuraj Plaza" having 122 rooms and modern amenities. It serves pure vegetarian food in the tradition of ArunMuchhala Group. It has the distinction of biggest four star hotel in Thane district. After Maharashtra, the Group will consider expansion of its hotel chain in Gujarat.

Sai Shiva Educational Trust and Arun Muchhala Education and research Centre has prominence in the field of education. In Thane, the group is having Arun Muchhala International College of Hotel management as well as Muchhala Polytechnic. In order to promote technical education in villages, the Group has established Arun Muchhala engineering college in Dhari taluka of Amreli district. The second engineering college, Suraj Muchhala Polytechnic has been set up at Rajkot.

ArunMuchhala Group is an eminent player in the real estate space since 1971. The group has developed more than 10,000 homes across 30 lac square feet in and around Maharashtra. The Group has undertaken a largest township project 'Sai Baba Boulevard' at Boisar. This has been spread over 150 acres. The Group has successfully completed and handed over projects till date, which include Sai Baba Park -Malad, Sai Baba Nagar - Borivali, Sai Baba Dham - Borivali, Sai Baba Vihar Complex - Thane, Sai Baba Enclave - Goregaon (W), Saibaba Complex - Goregaon (E), etc. In Lonavala, the Group has started a 100-villa project, which will entail a spa & wellness center.

The Group is headed by Arunkumar J. Muchhala, a well-known businessman and philanthropist. Aarav A. Muchhala is Managing Trustee looking after educational activities of the Group. Suraj A. Muchhala is Managing Director looking after entertainment/Leisure and real estate. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)