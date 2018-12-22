Rajiv Gandhi responsible for Sikh genocide: AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jarnail Singh on Saturday said that late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for Sikh Genocide in 1984.

His statement came a day after the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding that the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be revoked over 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, AAP clarified that the said lines about late Rajiv Gandhi were not part of resolution placed before House.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Not only massacre was planned and engineered by then government, Rajiv Gandhi justified the heinous crime by saying "when a big tree falls to earth is bound to shook". Prime Minister Office didn't deploy Army to control the massacre and Police was clearly supporting the rioters instead of saving the innocents." "After the genocide, instead of prosecution Rajiv Gandhi promoted main accused (Sajjan Kumar) to the ranks of Cabinet Ministers. High Court in its recent order clearly stated that Sajjan Kumar and other accused were given political patronage, then who was their political boss? Rajiv Gandhi. Even Nanavati Commission of inquiry came to the conclusion that it was organised pogrom and state was clearly responsible for deaths. Who was head of state? Rajiv Gandhi," he added. The AAP leader said that as far as the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna is concerned it is up to Union Ministry of Home Affairs. " If Rajiv Gandhi can be awarded Bharat Ratna than what would be the stand of Congress? What if tomorrow BJP proposes Prime Minister Narender Modi's name for Bharat Ratna? It would be better if no Bharat Ratna is awarded to political people," he said.(ANI)